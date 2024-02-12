2 guards jailed for criminal negligence after dog killed girl

By Lovemore Khomo

Two Safe Guard Security Services employees whose dog mauled to death a 10-year old girl at Crossroads in Lilongwe in July last year have been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Central West Region Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin said Mtalison Damiano, 29, and Hussein Alick, 28, were on Monday found guilty of criminal negligence before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Foster Benjamin reported that, “Central West Region prosecution officer Senior Superintendent Louis Makiyi told the court that the convicts were in possession of the dog which had no muzzle when it got out of their hands and attacked the girl, Ellen Chawanda.”

The dog was immediately killed by the mob before the victim was taken to Bwaila District Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

In court, Damiano and Alick pleaded not guilty prompting the State to parade four witnesses to prove its case.

Prosecutor Makiyi asked the court to give the two a harsh custodial sentence, because their negligence had cost an innocent girl’s life.

In mitigation, only Alick pleaded for leniency, saying he was caring for a frail-looking grandmother.

In her sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza noted that Damiano and Alick were responsible for putting their dog under chain and muzzle, a thing which they didn’t.

She proceeded to slap the two each with three years imprisonment to deter others.

Chimwaza, however, said this conviction didn’t deter the victim’s relatives to seek compensation from the security company, stating they are free to do so if it pleases them.

Damiano comes from Mabuka Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in Mangochi and Alick is from Chipango Village T/A Tambala in Dedza District.