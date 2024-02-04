ROAD TO 2025: MCP wins two more souls from “mighty” DPP

Two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward councilors from Phalombe have dumped the party and joined the main governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The two namely Felix Jumbe and Fedison Thomas were welcomed into MCP on Sunday at Chilayeni Primary school by the party’s Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu.

Both Jumbe and Thomas expressed a desire to collaborate with a party that is focused on development and promoting tolerance among its members.

In his welcome remarks Kunkuyu, who is also Minister of Information, said defections of the two is a clear testimony that Malawians are happy with Chakwera’s leadership style.

The outspoken Kunkuyu further assured MCP supporters and Malawians that MCP will win the 2025 presidential elections claiming “Malawians are satisfied on how Chakwera has managed the economy”.

Last week, President Chakwera called upon all politicians who want to join the party to do so, saying the party’s door is open and everyone will be accommodated.