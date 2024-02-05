spot_img
Politics

DPP women stripped half-naked by ‘MCP thugs”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Namalomba: MCP is a party of darkness

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs for undressing DPP women and youth at Mponela in Dowa district.  

In a statement DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said the undressing of women and youths at Mponela is a clear signal that MCP is a party of darkness, terror and death; adding that it will not change.

“Innocent women and youth who are members of DPP were brutalized and undressed by MCP thugs.  Their crime was simply that they had clad themselves in DPP branded T-shirts,” said Namalomba

He further went on to condemn the act and called upon MCP leadership to denounce the actions of its “thugs and demonstrate that is no longer a party of ‘darkness, a party of terror and a party of death.”

“Day by day, we are seeing sinister gangsterism being perpetuated by the regime in power, the MCP. This is to the absolute inverse of the right to assembly and association as enshrined in the constitution of Malawi,” reads the statement in part

Namalomba then appealed to youths in the country to refrain from being used by failed politicians to unleash terror on innocent people.

Meanwhile, both Malawi Government, MCP and police spokespersons are yet to comment on the incident

