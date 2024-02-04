DPP rules out alliance for 2025

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will not join hands with other opposition political parties in 2025 in order to dislodge President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from power.

DPP’s Secretary General Clement Mwale disclosed today at a public rally that the party conducted at Lobi in Dedza district.

He said DPP has all the chances of winning the polls in 2025 alone without joining with other parties in order to unseat Chakwera and that the party is ready to save Malawians from Chakwera’s bad economic policies.

“The character of our country is being severely bruised and assaulted by MCP that has sent our people in abject poverty and that the DPP alone is poised to safeguard the ideals of our economy and bring the country back to life after Chakwera’s failed policies,” said Mwale.

Many parties in this country are regional rivals and have at many occasions splintered at the national level.

Mwale also said that the party will hold its National Convention in July to endorse Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as its presidential candidate.