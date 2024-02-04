BREAKING: DPP expels 50 senior members

By Yeh Su-ping & Frances Huang, Focus Taiwan

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Evaluation Committee (CEC) has fired 50 party members, including former Legislator Julian Kuo (郭正亮) and agricultural blogger Lin Yu-hung (林裕紘).

The committee said in a statement that the 50 expelled party members either violated party rules by campaigning for other political parties during elections or were involved in #MeToo sex scandals.

It added that although some had announced they were withdrawing from the DPP, the disciplinary committee still needed to officially revoke their memberships.

The unanimous decision by the committee to expel the members was made following discussions about their conduct in the 2022 9-in-1 local elections and the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, the CEC said.

Kuo, one of the former high-profile DPP lawmaker to get the boot, is known for his harsh criticism of the party on various political TV shows. Kuo announced his withdrawal from the DPP in May 2023, saying he had gradually moved away from the party.

Lin, another well-known party member, was kicked out after being accused of enlisting people to send him hoax death threats amid controversies related to a government-funded egg import program last year.

In addition, Hung Chih-kun (洪智坤), Tsai Mu-lin (蔡沐霖) and Chen Yu-hao (陳右豪) were expelled for their alleged involvement in sex scandals.

Meanwhile, Chou Yu-hsiu (周榆修), a former aide to DPP lawmaker Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) and the ex-deputy head of the party’s youth member branch, who was nominated by the Taiwan People’s Party as one of its legislator-at-large candidates in the 2024 elections, was also kicked out.

In addition to the 50 expelled party members, the disciplinary committee also decided to suspend the memberships of 37 party members for a year.

Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆), chairman of the DPP CEC, said the country is facing a new set of challenges after the Jan. 13 presidential election, so the party has zero tolerance for those who violate party rules.

Lai urged all of the party members to take note of the party platform and unite in the fight to safeguard Taiwan’s freedom, democracy, peace and prosperity.