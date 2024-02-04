CHALLENGING TRADITIONS: The Seemingly Rise of Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba

Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba.

As 2025 draws closer, the political landscape is shaping up fast, bringing into focus aspirants for positions up and down the ballot in major political parties of Malawi. Old alliances are being tested and new ones will likely be forged before the end of this year.

For most observers, 2025 is just another street fight by politicians for the right to run the affairs of our country. But there have always been political players, old and new, who are genuinely invested in the idea of a better Malawi. And few such people represent what this country can achieve and one such seems to be the so called Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba.

Eng. Mumba, a strong supporter of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and social media posts by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Media Team since 2021 suggest that he is very close to the first family, is a youthful MCP leader who has risen to national prominence and captured the imagination of many within MCP across the country. His courage to come on the national stage and help shape the political conversation is what has endeared him to Malawians.

Good samaritan Mumba poses with some of the beneficiaries

But what really makes this guy, an engineer by training, tick and why there’s so much buzz around him? Most pundits are saying it has to do with political pedigree. He doesn’t have it. No one from his family has ever been involved in politics at the national level.

But he has imense courage and vision, the two things which have helped him win over the MCP rank and file. Recently, seeing him alongside MCP stalwarts like Hon. Rhino Chiphiko, Alekeni Menyani, Mai Kanyoni, etc who are NEC members, speaks volumes of who he is and what material he is made up of. They see themselves in him and he represents their aspirations. He has disproven the myth that you have to have a family name and also connections to represent the people.

That is why the MCP faithful are openly calling for him to run for the position of First Deputy President during the August 2024 MCP Elective Conference, convention. They believe he would be a great asset to party and country.

So, as the party prepares for the convention, we are going to see more and more members throw their support behind this man for position of the MCP President’s top assistant.