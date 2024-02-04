spot_img
Sunday, February 4, 2024
All set for 4th edition of Lilongwe Motor Show on June 1

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s premier automotive event, the Lilongwe Motor Show, is gearing up for its fourth edition on the 1st of June 2024 at the BICC Malawi Square.

Building on the success of its previous editions, this year’s show is set to be a grand celebration of automobiles, featuring exhibitions, demonstrations, spins, raffles, and family entertainment.

In its fourth year, the Lilongwe Motor Show will once again bring together a diverse range of exhibitions.

“As we celebrate the fourth edition of the Lilongwe Motor Show, we invite car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families to join us for a day of excitement, discovery, and automotive passion,” reads a press statement from the organisers.

For Sponsorship, Bookings and media inquiries, or additional information, please contact: Alinane Andrew Njolomole (C.E.O) on +265 999 794 078.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

