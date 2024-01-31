State ‘clears’ Mutharika’s step son Tadikira in manslaughter, human trafficking case

File: Tadikira (in grey suit) and Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard Chisale

William Phiri, a key state witness in the on-going manslaughter and human trafficking case involving former president Peter Mutharika’s step son Tadikira Mafubza and others, has cleared Tadikira in the case.

Phiri has told the High Court in Mzuzu today that Mafubza, a son to former first lady Gertrude, was not involved in the hiring of his Scania truck used to ferry 30 unidentified Ethiopians into Mtangatanga Forest.

Phiri, who is the lead investigator in the case also agreed with the defence during cross-examination that apart from ownership of the Scania truck, Mafubza had no other dealings with the other accused persons including the driver of the vehicle Samuel Navaya.

In further cross-examination, the witness also agreed with a question from the defence, saying it was “very possible” for drivers to run errands without the knowledge of their bosses.

Mafubza and seven others are accused of being linked to the death of 30 suspected human trafficking victims, whose bodies were found in a mass grave at Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba District in 2022.