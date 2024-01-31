spot_img
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
“Idzani Ku MCP nonse olema ndi othodwa” – Chimwendo Banda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda has extended an invitation to all people wishing to join the MCP to do so without hesitation saying the party is for everyone.

Chimwendo, who is also senior cabinet Minister in President Lazarus Chakwera administration, in made the remarks on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Mangochi District Council Chamber and Finance Office in Mangochi.

“Our party does not interfere with how the government or parastatals are run. We are a rebranded party and many people are interested in joining.

“For instance, our office in Mangochi used to open once a week, but now it is open every day because people want to join the party. That is encouraging,” said Chimwendo Banda.

He further added that people must join the party with the mentality of wanting to develop the nation and better their lives and not to get positions.-(Story Credit: MBC ONLINE)

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

