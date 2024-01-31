MASKAL RETURNS: arrives on Thursday, to perform at Illusionz

By Harold Kapindu

Maskal left Malawi for USA in early 2016.

Singer and songwriter Maskal arrives in Malawi on Thursday, 1st February ahead of his performance at the Nde’feyo Entertainment legacy show on 3rd February at Illusionz in Lilongwe.

He is also expected to share the stage with former Nde’feyo Entertainment record label mates, Onesimus, Piksy, Trumel and Bucci among others.

In an interview from USA, Maskal said he is excited to be part of the show, saying it is one of his best moments.

He also hailed the Nde’feyo Entertainment partnership, describing it as great.

“Working with Nde’feyo has and is always great. It’s always nice to work with people who you share the same energy. Same passion and mindset. That’s why we were successful,” he boasted.

According to the hit maker, he is planning to be in Malawi for about three weeks.

Maskal said, “I have a business that keeps me busy. And it’s pretty more about just growing and learning some new things.

“I haven’t been very active in music. But, I have been working on some projects. I have been working on alot of projects. I’m a writer so I’m always writing.”

Maskal started music when he was young and he always wanted to inspire and motivate people through music.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s always a good feeling to know that you have done something special. I’m in the studio right now. People should expect the same Maskal but more mature. I’m grown up, and my music has to follow,” he said.

Maskal left Malawi for USA in early 2016.