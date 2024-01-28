Songbird Emmie Deebo ups her brand with Kale video, gets praises from fans

Emmie Deebo will release her first single and video of 2024 in February

Songbird Emmie Deebo has been praised by fans for her thrilling performance in Kale, a song by Akometsi Entertainment released early this week.

The song features Pop Young, Qaso, Diego Watumanye, and Emmie Deebo, who delivered sweet melodies coupled with great composition, however, it is Emmie Deebo that fully caught the attention of people with her beautiful voice and delivery.

“It is my first time to hear about her, and since then, I searched for her music on Spotify and discovered she has a very nice song and she is good,” commented Maxwell Damazio Phiri on one of the social media posts we monitored.

Rising songbird

Another social media user, Esnart Ndeleke, applauded the female artist for not overlooking herself in a collabo with men.

“Girl, you have represented us well. I thought you would be afraid to the boys’ headon, but to be honest, you have delivered one of the best verses,” she said.

A renowned artist, Wikise, also known as Habusa, spoke highly of Emmie Deebo.

“I have a song with her, and I am not surprised. She is very good at what she does, and I am glad Malawi is beginning to see that as well,” explained Wikise.

Emmie Deebo hails from Chilomoni, Blantyre, and is currently a third year student in Lilongwe.

According to her management team, Akometsi, Emmie Deebo will release her first single and video of 2024 in February.