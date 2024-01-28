spot_img
spot_img
4.7 C
New York
Sunday, January 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Songbird Emmie Deebo ups her brand with Kale video, gets praises from fans

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Emmie Deebo will release her first single and video of 2024 in February

Songbird Emmie Deebo has been praised by fans for her thrilling performance in Kale, a song by Akometsi Entertainment released early this week.

The song features Pop Young, Qaso, Diego Watumanye, and Emmie Deebo, who delivered sweet melodies coupled with great composition, however, it is Emmie Deebo that fully caught the attention of people with her beautiful voice and delivery.

“It is my first time to hear about her, and since then, I searched for her music on Spotify and discovered she has a very nice song and she is good,” commented Maxwell Damazio Phiri on one of the social media posts we monitored.

Rising songbird

Another social media user, Esnart Ndeleke, applauded the female artist for not overlooking herself in a collabo with men.

“Girl, you have represented us well. I thought you would be afraid to the boys’ headon, but to be honest, you have delivered one of the best verses,” she said.

A renowned artist, Wikise, also known as Habusa, spoke highly of Emmie Deebo.

“I have a song with her, and I am not surprised. She is very good at what she does, and I am glad Malawi is beginning to see that as well,” explained Wikise.

Emmie Deebo hails from Chilomoni, Blantyre, and is currently a third year student in Lilongwe.

According to her management team, Akometsi, Emmie Deebo will release her first single and video of 2024 in February.

Previous article
TIYENI TONSE TIKAPEREKE: Akhiristu a CCAP awalamula kupereka K10,000 aliyense  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

TIYENI TONSE TIKAPEREKE: Akhiristu a CCAP awalamula kupereka K10,000 aliyense  

Malawi Voice - 0