GIVE TO CAESAR WHAT BELONGS TO CAESAR: CCAP Blantyre Synod members told to pay K10, 000 each

…..Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God.

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod has asked its members to contribute K10,000 each to assist in settling the K2 billion debt.

The CCAP Blantyre synod made the emotional appeal through a letter which was read in all churches today

In the letter, the Synod, has further asked for 10 percent of the tithe each pastor gets each week.

The appeal comes barely days after the synod launched a special appeal strategy to its congregations to raise funds dedicated to ensuring economic stability of the church.

General Secretary, Rev. Anderson Juma, said the synod has debt of K2 billion obtained from commercial banks, lending institutions and individuals for some of its developmental activities.

He assured members that a minimum contribution of K10, 000 by each church member across the Blantyre Synod per year will be utilized for the intended purpose.