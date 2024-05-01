ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Malawians to take to the streets over passports mess

A group of fed-up citizens, Concerned Citizens of Malawi, will stage a demonstration in Zomba on May 9, 2024, demanding the immediate resignation of Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, and Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Charles Kalumo.

This bold move comes after a 15-day ultimatum issued to President Lazarus Chakwera on April 3, which has expired without action.

The protest is a response to the passport mess that has plagued the country, with the immigration department’s hacking system exposing the failures of Zikhale and Kalumo.

Despite the ultimatum, Zikhale has defiantly refused to step down, sparking outrage among citizens.

The two officials are accused of failing to discharge their duties, leading to the passport mess, and also of lying to Malawians about the state of the immigration department.

The passport scandal has caused untold suffering for Malawians, with many struggling to obtain or renew their passports due to the dysfunctional system.

The hacking incident has also raised serious security concerns, putting citizens’ personal information at risk.