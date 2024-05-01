MACRA goes green

In a bold move to reduce operating costs and conserve the environment, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has issued a directive to mobile network and data service operators to phase out scratch cards and adopt digital top-up mechanisms.

According to MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman, “The use of scratch cards requires paper, which necessitates the usage of trees to manufacture, thereby depleting our forest cover. This directive aims to mitigate this environmental impact while also reducing operating costs for the operators.”

Suleman emphasized that extensive publicity will be crucial in ensuring a seamless transition.

“We are jointly going to enhance publicity so that people are aware that they need to migrate from buying scratch cards to recharging digitally. We want to ensure that everyone is on board and comfortable with the new system.”

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, has welcomed the directive, stating that his company is already on track in migrating from scratch card usage.

“Only seven percent of our customers currently use scratch cards, and we believe the December target is achievable. We are committed to supporting MACRA in this initiative and ensuring a smooth transition for our customers.”

The phase-out of scratch cards is a significant step towards embracing digital technology and promoting environmental sustainability in the telecommunications sector.

As the country moves towards a more digital future, this directive is expected to have a positive impact on the environment and the industry as a whole.