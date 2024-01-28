Kondwani Nankhumwa to address Malawians

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South Kondwani Nankhumwa says will address Malawians this week.

Nankhumwa, who was from the former governing DPP for indiscipline days ago, was speaking on Sunday in Ndirande-Blantyre.

“I will hold a press briefing this week,” Nankhumwa told his supporters who stopped him as he was coming from the induction ceremony of reverend Maxwell Ngwaya at Ndirande CCAP.

Among others, the Mulanje Central Member of Parliament Nankhumwa is expected to tell Malawians his next move after being fired from DPP.

Nankhumwa and other senior members were expelled from DPP for leading an ‘illegal’ National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel.

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Peter Mutharika.

DPP, according to Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year with all positions up for grabs.