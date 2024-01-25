Malawi suspends passport printing

Malawians applying for new passports or seeking to renew expired ones will have to wait longer to get their travel documents as the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has stopped printing passports.

The Department confirmed the development in a public notice which was made available to Malawi Voice on Thursday, January 24, 2024.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services wishes to inform members of the general public that its passport issuance system is currently experiencing technical interruptions,” reads the public notice in part

According to the notice, the department is working towards addressing the matter and once all technical issues are addressed the general public will be notified.

“The Department regrets any inconvenience this may cause,” reads the statement.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services falls under the Ministry of Homeland Security of the Republic of Malawi.

It is mandated to provide quality services to the general public in areas of border control, issuance of travel documents, residential and work permits, Visas and Citizenship to eligible persons.