Malawi President Chakwera’s Red Carpet, Tent Stolen

Reports reaching Malawi Voice indicates that thieves have stolen presidential red carpet and a tent last night along Zalewa- Mwanza road.

The items, according to sources, were being moved to Mwanza where President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to hold a public event tomorrow on Friday.

Meanwhile, both Mwanza police spokesperson Hope Kasakula and National Police Spokesperson Peter Malaya are yet to comment on the development.

Chakwera will be in the district for the ground-breaking of the construction of Mwanza Stadium, as well as inspect the newly constructed Mwanza police officers’ houses.

There has lately been an outcry that people are losing property to thieves around Laundi village, some 3 kilometers from the boma where thieves jump onto moving trucks stealing goods aboard.