Tuesday, January 23, 2024
SRPC purchased land; aspires for media financial improvement

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre, January, 23: Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) has purchased a one-hectare piece of land worth K2.5 million as one way of establishing the club’s cooperatives.

The land, which is situated at Whayo Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni in Blantyre, will be turned into a poultry and piggery farm in order to improve living standards of media personnel.

SRPC President, Ronald Amos told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview on Monday that the vision of the club is to be innovative and create an environment where members of the press can attain economic growth and independence and be a vital link between financial stability and the ability of journalists to operate with autonomy and integrity.

SRPC members will be able to buy shares from the cooperatives and the cooperative will create a comprehensive business plan that outlines the goals, objectives, and strategies for the group.

SRPC was established with a vision to foster solidarity and collaboration among media. It is rooted in a profound understanding that economic empowerment is the cornerstone of journalists’ independence as it unifies force for the journalist community in the southern and eastern parts of Malawi.

One of the SRPC members, Britta Mpata, who is also willing to join the cooperative said farming, is a potential pathway for smallholder producers to gain access to more lucrative market opportunities thereby improving livelihoods and reducing poverty.

