State entities such as around Chichiri in Blantyre are wallowing in acute water shortage for the past three days now, a situation that threatening workers at risk in the wake of cholera.

The entities include High Court, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Southern Region Police Headquarters and Malawi University of Applied Sciences (Mubas).

Meanwhile, authorities at the High Court Office Complex has ordered members of staff performing non essential tasks to be operating from home.