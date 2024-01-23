Wittika’s murder suspect Lester Maganga to remain in custody

Lester Maganga, a suspect in the murder case of Allan Wittika, will remain in custody at Maula Prison waiting for commencement of trial on February 13, 2024.

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula made the ruling on Tuesday when the suspect appeared before the court for plea taking.

According to Mvula, the bail application will be dealt concurrently with the trial in order to speed up things.

“All things being equal, the court shall hear the case over a span of 14 days. Trial in this matter shall commence on Tuesday February 13, 2024,” said Mvula,

Meanwhile, the suspect Maganga has pleaded not guilty to two counts levelled against him in court.

The first count is that of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code while the second one is that of being found in possession of ammunition without permission.

State prosecutor Pilirani Masanjala, however, informed the court that the state has 15 witnesses.

According to Masanjala, some witnesses will testify orally, and the state will present photographic pictures, medical reports, bullets, electronic evidence, and video evidence.

Maganga was arrested by the police after preliminary investigations revealed that he quarreled with the deceased after discovering that they were dating the same woman.

Wittika, a former employee of Coca-Cola Beverages Company, was found dead in the backseat of his motor vehicle in Area 15, Lilongwe on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.