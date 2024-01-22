Expelled DPP officials not yet served, Namalomba confirms

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has confirmed claims from some ‘former’ party members that they haven’t been served with their expulsion letters.

One of the affected members, Mark Botomani who is legislator for Zomba Chisi Constituency told local media that they are just learning of their expulsion from the social media.

“I will announce my next move when am officially served with the so called expulsion letter. As of now, I and other affected officials are just hearing everything from the social media,” said Botomani.

When it was put to him on whether it’s true that the blue political house is yet to officially communicate it’s decision to fire some of it’s members, Namalomba confirmed.

However, he was quick to say that the plan was to serve the letters by the close of business on Monday.

“The Central Executive Committee met on Saturday to make the determination and the letters were sent to president Arthur Peter Mutharika to sign on Sunday and immediy dispatched to Lilongwe.

“Iam sure each one of them received their letters by the end of business on Monday because that was the initial plan,” said Namalomba.

