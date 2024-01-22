spot_img
Monday, January 22, 2024
CHILIMA CASE: MDF submits more documents to court

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has complied with Justice Redson Kapindu’s order to submit more disclosures in a matter in which Vice President Saulos Chilima is suspected to have received unspecified amount of money to influence award of contract to Zunneth Sattar. Registrar of the High Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Kondwani Banda has confirmed to Nation Online.”I can confirm that they complied. They appeared before the judge and submitted the required document at the ordered time” said Banda. The demanded disclosures are defence council minutes and correspondence between MDF Commander then General Vincent Nundwe and President Lazarus Chakwera.Initially, MDF refused to submit these documents citing national security until January 12 when Judge Kapindu ordered that these documents should be submitted to him directly to make a decision on the way forward.- NATION ONLINE

