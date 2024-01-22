Nde’feyo celebrates legacy with Onesimus, Piksy, Maskal

By Harold Kapindu

The now defunct Malawi’s biggest and prominent urban entertainment company, Nde’feyo has embarked on an initiative to celebrate its legacy and create promotional opportunities for new artists.

In partnership with Chitoliro Productionz, the initiative has roped in Onesimus, Piksy and Maskal who were once signed by Nde’feyo Entertainment.

In an interview, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Nde’feyo Entertainment who is now Executive Producer of the new creative industries outfit Chitoliro Productionz, Ken Zizwa Limwame said they have arranged a string of shows.

The first show is scheduled to be held on 3 February at Illusionz in Lilongwe before heading to Club 24/7 on 10 February and Mibawa Multipurpose Hall on 2 March in Blantyre.

He however said that the final artist line-up will later be confirmed for the two shows in Blantyre.

“We are more than satisfied with what we contributed as Nde’feyo, now we can only look back and celebrate our legacy and this has been an excellent springboard as we have now ventured into other avenues in the entertainment industries. Our former artists are still ruling the music scene. We can confidently say we transformed the game,” Zizwa said.

The string of artists under Nde’feyo Entertainment also included Bucci, McLuther, Mada Ngoleka and Trumel.

“The future of Malawi music looks ever promising, of which urban music is now considered mainstream. It’s important to celebrate the heritage as the saying goes, the tree is as strong as it’s roots,” Zizwa added.

All Nde’feyo Entertainment artists are award winning, celebrated and well renowned household names in Malawi and beyond.

Commenting on Maskal’s comeback, Zizwa explained, “Maskal’s relocation to the US abruptly deprived the Malawi music scene of its most brightest stars, while he has creatively been active, his engagement with Malawi music has been minimal.

“A gap he feels dutybound to feel now inspired by the current upsurge of amazing Malawian talent, whose foundations Nde’feyo Entertainment is a big part of.”

Nde’feyo Entertainment was founded by Zizwa and Khumbo Kabuzi Munthali hinged on their success as Biriwiri.