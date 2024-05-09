Ministry of Education Promises High Quality of Primary Teachers’ Education

By Lovemore Khomo

Director of the Directorate of Teachers Education and Development in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Zizwa Msukuma, has emphasized the importance of continuing to nurture the improved provision of quality primary teacher education in Malawi.

Dr. Msukuma made this statement during the 25th Biannual Principals’ Forum, currently underway at Mchinji Teacher’s Training College (TTC), where delegates are discussing issues to enhance Teachers Education in Malawi.

The Principals’ Forum provides a platform for Principals and key stakeholders to learn from each other through sharing best practices in management, teaching, learning, and assessment.

According to Dr. Msukuma, the forum also offers an opportunity for Principals and other participants to seek clarification on curriculum and policy issues affecting teacher education programs in Malawi.

“This is a chance to interact with our major development partners and key stakeholders in teacher education, so that together, we can speak with one voice about the successes and challenges in teacher education in Malawi,” said Dr. Msukuma.

Through this collaborative effort, teachers can work together to find lasting solutions to challenges and make recommendations to relevant authorities when necessary.

Dr. Msukuma commended the Principal and management of Mchinji TTC for volunteering to host the forum, which requires significant resources.

Other delegates attending the meeting include representatives from the Skills and Technical Education Programme (STEP), Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), College Principals, and DTED officers.