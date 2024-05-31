Civo Coach Abas Makawa hails team’s win, Rues missed chances

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Civil Service United thrashed Baka City 3-0 in a thrilling TNM Super League match at Civo Stadium on Friday, but Coach Abas Makawa was left disappointed despite the convincing win.

Chikaiko Batson scored a brace in 5’th and 69th minutes of the game while Emmanuel Saviel added another in 12th minute to secure the three points for the hosts.

However, Makawa felt his team should have won by a wider margin, given the numerous chances they created.

“I’m happy we’ve won and collected three points, but I’m disappointed we didn’t utilize our chances. We could have won the game with eight plus goals,” Makawa said in his post-match interview.

On the other hand, Baka City Coach Kondwani Mwalweni was left ruing his team’s poor performance, which saw them slump to their ninth consecutive defeat in the league.

“This is very painful. We expected to register our first win of the season today,” Mwalweni said, looking forward to a turnaround in their fortunes.

The match saw Civil Service United dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities, with Chikaiko Batson being the main culprit in missing several clear-cut chances.

Baka City, who are yet to win a game this season, struggled to contain the hosts’ attacking prowess, and their defense was breached twice in the first half.

The visitors’ woes were compounded when they failed to capitalize on their few scoring chances in the second half.