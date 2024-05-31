BOB MPINGANJIRA RETURNS? Wanderers coaching shake-up rumors emerge

Rumors are swirling about a potential reshuffle of the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coaching panel, with sources close to the team revealing that Bob Mpinganjira may be returning to the main team, Malawi Voice has learned.

According to insiders, Mpinganjira, a former striker and coach for the team, could be brought back as an assistant coach, although his exact role is still unclear.

“Bob Mpinganjira has been mentioned as a potential returnee to the main team, but his position is yet to be clarified,” a source revealed.

Additionally, Lovemore Fazili, currently the Head Coach for the Scorchers, is also rumored to be in consideration for an assistant coaching role, potentially reuniting with Meke Mwase, a long-time friend and coaching partner.

The rumors come after the departure of Burundian Coach Nsazurwimo Ramadan, who quit his position as Head Coach following two consecutive defeats against Silver Strikers and Mzuzu City Hammers FC.

It’s also been whispered that Albert Mpinganjira, recently appointed Head Coach for the Women’s Team, may be shifting roles to take over as the Reserve team Head Coach, replacing Bob Mpinganjira.

Albert would be assisted by Safalao Pompi.

While none of this has been officially announced, sources insist that these changes are being considered.

“Albert is the one who is going to be the Head Coach for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve after Bob returns to the senior team,” the source claimed.