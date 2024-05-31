spot_img
MUST WATCH: Jetu memerizes airport staff with majestic strut!

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Watch as 70-year-old Malawian Amapiano sensation Jetu boards her flight to South Africa with the grace and swag of a true queen!

Despite her age, Jetu is still turning heads with her infectious energy and majestic stride.

Don’t miss this inspiring moment as she takes her talents to the next level!

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

