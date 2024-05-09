Malawi woos Indian investors

Malawi is actively seeking investment from India to help drive economic development and achieve its economic goals.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Michael Usi made this clear during the Malawi-India Business Dialogue held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

“India has the technical expertise that can help Malawi address some challenges like deforestation.

But we need those forests to generate finances from international carbon markets. We believe that India can help us in this and other areas of economic development,” Usi said.

The minister emphasized that the two countries have a wealth of economic opportunities to offer each other.

Malawi is eager to tap into India’s technical expertise and investment potential to overcome challenges like deforestation and unlock new areas of economic growth.

By inviting Indian investors to invest in Malawi, the country aims to leverage India’s expertise and resources to achieve its economic aspirations.

This collaboration is expected to pave the way for mutually beneficial economic growth and development between the two nations.