Govt allocates K90 million for Kamuzu Day

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi government has set aside K90 million for this year’s Kamuzu Day celebrations, scheduled to take place on May 14th in Blantyre.

According to Minister of Local Government and National Unity Richard Chimwendo Banda, the budget will cover various activities aimed at honoring the country’s first president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The celebrations will feature a range of events, including interdenominational prayers, traditional dances, music performances, and a football match between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The government’s allocation of K90 million indicates a significant investment in commemorating Kamuzu Banda’s legacy and promoting national unity.

The government’s commitment to recognizing Kamuzu Banda’s contributions to the country’s development is commendable, and the allocated budget is a testament to this commitment.

Fight against child abuse – Sendeza
Malawi woos Indian investors
