Fight against child abuse – Sendeza

Jean Sendeza (2nd Left) launching the report

By Misheck Kauma

The Minister of Gender Community Development and Social welfare Jean Sendeza has urged Malawians to unite in fighting against abuse of children.

Sendeza made the call on Wednesday in Lilongwe during the launch of “Continental Study Report on Children Without Parental Care in Africa” which was being launched under the theme “Strong families key to the promotion and Realization of Child Rights in the country”.

She noted that many cases of abuse happen in the country because children live and grow without parental care.

According to Sendeza there are many instances of women raising children own their own and also children raising each other. She said the community should look after those in child headed homes.

“We have seen literally our children being abused, we have heard about a child in Mulanje who has tied up and put in a cell in Mulanje just because he had stolen K10,000 if not 20,000, and this is very pathetic. Again, we saw a child being abused in Salima just because he stole some green maize.” Said Sendeza

She promised that Government will make sure that all regulations are put in place such as the Child Protection and Justice Act, and ensure its implementation by the Ministry of Justice.

While expressing concern that the database of children without parental care are not put in national statistics, Sendeza assured that government will national statistical office implements this to ensure correct and accurate data.

SOS National Director Smart Namangonya, said the report being launched is based on the increased figures of children lacking parental care.

Coalition of NGOs lamented that the Government need to recognize the World Day of Family which falls on 15th May every year and prioritize this day in order to commemorate it every year and send messages on importance of family.

Additionally, the coalition has asked the government to consider increasing financial allocation to the department of children affairs as one way of providing support towards children protection.