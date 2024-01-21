“APM MY VOTE” Campaign gets momentum

They have every reason to dance

Nearly 90 percent of internet users in Malawi have stormed social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp with ‘APM MY VOTE’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at coaxing Malawians of age voting group to vote for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Arthur Peter Mutharika during the 2025 presidential elections.

The campaign has seen Malawians who are frustrated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration commenting with the famous phrase ‘APM MY VOTE’ in every facebook page and groups.



Mutharika, a former president for Malawi, recently said will contest during the 2025 presidential polls to address economic challenges the country is facing under his successor President Chakwera.

Mutharika said since he was voted out in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election in June 2020, most Malawians have become poor due to continued rising prices of goods and services in the country.

“The problem with Malawians is that you don’t listen. Remember, during the 2020 campaign I told you if you vote for us, you will vote for development whiles others its poverty,” Mutharika was quoted in the media.

It is an open secret that Malawians have learnt their lessons in a very hard way hence calling upon Mutharika to rescue them from the hands of clueless Chakwera; and it will not be a surprise to see Mutharika winning with a landslide.

Mutharika, a Malawian politician and lawyer, was President of Malawi from May 2014 to June 2020.

He has worked in the field of international justice, specializing in international economic law, international law and comparative constitutional law.