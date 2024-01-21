Hey Musicians, MEC wants 2025 election theme song!

An opportunity to make both a killing and legacy out of combination of creativeness and deep understanding of “values of democracy, unity and elections” has fallen on the doorsteps of musicians in Malawi.

This follows an announcement from the country’s electoral governing body, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that it inviting original concepts from the local music makers for a song that would be a nation theme song for the next year’s Tripartite election.

This, according to a statement made available to Malawi Voice, is in “exercise of its functions according to provisions of Section 76 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi”

Among its duties and functions, “MEC has the mandate to promote public awareness of electoral matters through the media and other appropriate and effective means and to conduct civic and voter education.

“MEC therefore, is calling for proposals from interested and talented musicians to compose and record the official theme song for the 2025 General Election”.

The pollster says the theme song should be one to capture the electoral mood and essence of election in preparation for the 2025 election.

Among others, MEC wants the theme song that would be able to; captivates and inspires listeners of all backgrounds to participate in the election; is catchy, memorable and easy to sing along; is suitable for live performances and recording; and also that it represents the diverse cultural heritage of Malawi.

However, musicians to apply, according to MEC, should only be those that are dully registered in accordance with the Malawi laws.