Mighty DPP regrouping as Chimunthu Banda returns

In a quest to bail out Malawians from social-economic ills created by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse “Liars” Alliance administration, the main Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is regrouping ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

As the saying goes elections and politics is a game of numbers, of late we have seen a good number political heavyweight’s joining and rejoining the Mighty DPP, the recent being the re-joining of Henry Chimunthu Banda.

Chumunthu Banda, a top Malawian politician who was the Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi from May 2009 to May 2014, who dumped the party prior to court-sanctioned presidential election, is seen in fresh photos holding a DPP political rally to mark his return.

The Mighty DPP, which is geared to form the next government, is regrouping at a time when Malawians from across the country have lost trust in Chakwera and his administration over failed ‘Canaan’ promises.

Meanwhile, a majority of Malawians of the voting age who are regretting voting for Chakwera and Tonse Alliance are holding an online campaign demanding the return of DPP and Peter Mutharika.

The online campaign which Malawi Voice has monitored is going under the trend ‘APM MY VOTE’, which is one way of asking people to vote for Mutharika and DPP in the coming 2025 presidential polls.