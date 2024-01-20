MWAMBUNGU LAID TO REST: Chihana pays tribute to AFORD Stalwart, freedom fighter

President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana has sympathized with the people of Karonga and the entire AFORD party on the passing of a distinguished defender of human rights and counselor who devoted his life to liberation of the country from one automatic state.

Chihana was speaking today, Saturday 20, 2024 in the village Mwanjasi, Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga district during the burial of the late Mwambungu.

In his eulogy to the congregation and the entire community, Chihana extolled the towering influence of the legendary politician in shaping the country’s political landscape as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

AFORD leader said: “We are mourning the loss of a stalwart whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle to multiparty dispensation. Mwambungu was a fearless and complete resolute opponent of oppression, a defender of human rights and emphatic builder of our nation.”

“He endured arrests and harassment from a tyrannical leadership of one party rule that unleashed the most dehumanizing hell to those who disagreed to their line of reasoning but he remained steadfast in his belief that autocracy would one day be overpowered.

“His bravery, resilience and commitment to bring multiparty democracy in this country made our nation to start respecting the constitution, rule of law, human rights, women empowerment, gender equality and youth development. He was indeed a gentle revolutionary whose personal modesty belied his courageous conviction and principled outlook,” said Chihana.

While praying for the repose of the soul of his Senior Advisor, Chihana encouraged the family members to take solace in his indelible legacy.

Chihana honoured the late Mwambungu by buying casket. He also condoled the bereaved family with 500 thousand kwacha.

The funeral service was conducted by the Moderator of Livingstonia Synod, Rev Reuben Msowoya and General Secretary Rev William Tembo.

Chihana was accompanied by his Vice President Green Mwamondwe and Deputy Secretary General Nelson Mataya Nyirenda.

Several people across political, cultural and religious spectrum attended the ceremony. He died at the age of 94.