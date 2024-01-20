DPP expels Nankhumwa, others

Nankhumwa, Dausi , Jeffrey both expelled

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expelled former vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa, former Secretary General Grelzeder Jeffery, Mark Botoman, Nicholas Harry Dausi and Cecelia Chazama.

A statement signed by DPP’s Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba says the above have been expelled for leading an ‘illegal’ National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel.

According to Namalomba, the decision to expel the members has been made by the central committee at a meeting held today following recommendations from Party’s disciplinary committee.

The former governing party, DPP has also removed some members from their positions in the National Governing Council (NGC) and suspended them for nine (9) months.

Those affected are Henry Matemba, Joseph Mabvuto Kachali, Kondwani Ng’ong’ola, Shafee Khamisa, Brave Mkwezalamba, Marriam Chimbalanga, Dumisani Lindani, Baxter Kita, and Lameck Rajab Malimba.

Party’s former Vice President (Centre) Uladi Mussa has been suspended from membership of the party for nine (9) months while Ralph Jooma, has been removed from his position as National Director of Economic Affairs in the NGC.

“The Party calls upon its members to respect and abide by the above resolutions, to desist from any misconduct in the Party and never to undermine and disrespect the leadership at any levels within the structures of the party.

The Party will not hesitate to take any disciplinary action against any misconduct,” warns Namalomba

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Peter Mutharika.

The Party, according to its spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year.