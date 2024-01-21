MCP condemns DPP for ‘firing’ Nankhumwa, others

The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has condemned main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for expelling its members over misconduct.

MCP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma made the condemnation through a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement said the firing of DPP members contradicts the democratic principles enshrined in Malawi’s Constitution.

MCP released a statement a day after DPP announced the firing former vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa, former Secretary General Grelzeder Jeffery, Mark Botoman, Nicholas Harry Dausi and Cecelia Chazama.

The members, according to DPP’s Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, were expelled DPP’s for leading an ‘illegal’ National Governing Council meeting in Lilongwe on December 6, 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel.

The former governing party, DPP also removed some members from their positions in the National Governing Council (NGC) and suspended them for nine (9) months.

Those affected are Henry Matemba, Joseph Mabvuto Kachali, Kondwani Ng’ong’ola, Shafee Khamisa, Brave Mkwezalamba, Marriam Chimbalanga, Dumisani Lindani, Baxter Kita, and Lameck Rajab Malimba.

Party’s former vice President (Centre) Uladi Mussa has been suspended from membership of the party for nine (9) months while Ralph Jooma, has been removed from his position as National Director of Economic Affairs in the NGC.

“The Party calls upon its members to respect and abide by the above resolutions, to desist from any misconduct in the Party and never to undermine and disrespect the leadership at any levels within the structures of the party.

The Party will not hesitate to take any disciplinary action against any misconduct,” warns Namalomba

Since its loss in the June 23, 2020, court-sanctioned presidential election, DPP has been caught in infighting that experts have described as not healthy for the party.

The situation has resulted in party divisions.

The bone of contention has been the party’s leadership succession, with Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa declaring his intention to compete at the party’s convention, challenging party’s leader Professor Peter Mutharika.

DPP, according to Shadric Namalomba, will hold an elective conference in July this year with all positions up for grabs.