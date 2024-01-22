spot_img
spot_img
-5 C
New York
Monday, January 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Prison headquarters moves to Lilongwe, MBC next

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has moved Malawi Prison Services (MPS) from Zomba to Lilongwe.

According to a statement which Malawi Voice has seen, MPS is now in Area 14, Magalasi House, in the capital.

Chakwera has been moving headquarters of its entities from other regions to Lilongwe for the past three years.

File Photo: Prison Guards

So far, some of the state entities that have already moved to Lilongwe include Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) and ADMARC.

Reports are also indicating that headquarters of Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) are next in the line to move to Lilongwe.

Previous article
MCP condemns DPP for ‘firing’ Nankhumwa, others
Next article
Akometsi in serious business, to open 2024 with Kale
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

DPP will not be affected by the expulsion of Nankhumwa, his...

Malawi Voice - 0