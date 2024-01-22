Prison headquarters moves to Lilongwe, MBC next

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has moved Malawi Prison Services (MPS) from Zomba to Lilongwe.

According to a statement which Malawi Voice has seen, MPS is now in Area 14, Magalasi House, in the capital.

Chakwera has been moving headquarters of its entities from other regions to Lilongwe for the past three years.

File Photo: Prison Guards

So far, some of the state entities that have already moved to Lilongwe include Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) and ADMARC.

Reports are also indicating that headquarters of Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) are next in the line to move to Lilongwe.