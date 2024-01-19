Mozambican arrested for possessing Ivory

By Lovemore Khomo

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 26 year-old Mozambican national Moses Paul Banda for illegal possession of specimen of protected species without a licence contrary to Section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Mangochi Police Public Ralations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed that Banda was arrested at Namwera on January 17, 2024 after detectives were tipped by members of the community that the suspect was offering for sale pieces of elephant ivory.

Daudi said detectives in conjunction with Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit intercepted the suspect on a motorcycle crossing Mandimba Bridge heading towards Chiponde direction while carrying a bag.

“The team immediately arrested the suspect after he was found with two pieces of raw tusks hidden in the bag weighing 5 kilograms each.” explained Daudi.

Banda will appear before court soon after investigations are completed to answer the charge levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police has thanked members of the public for their continued support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.

Moses Paul Banda hails from Nyerere Village, Mandimba District in Mozambique.