Chakwera presiding over highest inflation in 11years

Partners in crime

President Lazarus Chakwera is running neck-to-neck with his favourite Tonse Alliance partner Joyce Banda as leaders who presided over the highest inflation in recent economic history.

Recent figures from the National Statistical Office (NSO) are indicating that the country’s inflation rose to 34.5 percent in December 2023, which is an increase with 1.4 percent from November’s 33.1 percent.

The surge is the record highest since December 2012 during the regime of Joyce Banda, where it hit 34.6 percent.

NSO figures further indicate that the national month-to-month inflation rate for December 2023 stands at 3.6percent with the food inflation rate at 2.1 percent.