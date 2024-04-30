Mutharika Gears Up for Massive Comeback Rally in Blantyre, Eyes 2024 Presidency

Former President Peter Mutharika, the charismatic leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is set to host a monumental political rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on May 12.

The highly anticipated event is expected to draw a massive crowd of supporters from across the region , as Mutharika takes a significant step towards his bid for the presidency in 2024.

Mutharika, who served as President from 2014 to 2020, has been hinting at a political comeback, and this rally is seen as a crucial moment in his campaign.

The DPP, which has been regrouping and reorganizing since its defeat in the 2020 elections, is expected to use the rally to demonstrate its strength, unity and determination to reclaim power.

Dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies,” the event promises to be a vibrant and energetic celebration, featuring music, dance, and speeches from top DPP officials.

Mutharika is expected to deliver a keynote address, outlining his vision for Malawi’s future and his plans for the country’s development.

The DPP has urged all its supporters to attend the rally, which is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years.

Mutharika’s Facebook post confirming the rally has generated significant buzz, with many of his supporters expressing excitement and anticipation.

The post read, “Let’s meet at Njamba Freedom Park on May 12th. Let’s join hands towards making Malawi better again.”