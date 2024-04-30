FCB Launches “Switch to Afana Ophusha” Promotion

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

First Capital Bank (FCB) has introduced a new promotion aimed at attracting students, dubbed “Switch to Afana Ophusha.”

The initiative, launched o Tuesday at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS), aims to create five millionaire students within five months.

The promotion, which will run from May 1st for five months, offers grand prizes of K1 million to one student winner every month.

To participate, students need to switch to FCB’s Afana Ophusha Student Account and take advantage of its benefits.

Speaking at the launch, FCB Retail Segment Manager, Janet Sipanala, said the account is designed to encourage students to manage their finances effectively and develop a savings culture.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, FCB donated MK5.5 million to MUBAS to cover tuition fees for needy students.

This gesture comes at a time when about 100 students at the university are struggling to pay their tuition fees and risk not sitting for their end-of-semester examinations.

MUBAS Director of Students Affairs, Dr. Getrude Sitolo, acknowledged the support, saying more needs to be done to support the needy students.

FCB’s donation is expected to go a long way in helping these students.

The “Switch to Afana Ophusha” promotion is open to all university students in Malawi, and FCB encourages them to take advantage of this opportunity to win big and manage their finances effectively.