UDF Eastern Region veep resigns

Banda at the presser

United Democratic Front (UDF) vice president for the Eastern Region Hasheem Banda has resigned from the party.

Banda first resigned in September last year, but he reversed his decision.

“After my earlier resignation on September 18 last year, the party hierarchy approached me to reverse my decision. However, I feel unsafe to continue working with the party where I feel I am not valued,” Banda said.

Banda said he was recently barred by party supporters at the party’s national executive meeting in Blantyre on December 30, and upon following up, the supporters claimed they were sent by party senior officials.

“It’s been seven days now, but the party is yet to take any drastic move to identify those who mastered a plot to bar me from attending the meeting. I am still in politics and will announce my next move soon,” Banda said.

The Eastern Region is considered as the stronghold for the multiparty founding party