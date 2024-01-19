Chakwera under fire over DRC trip: ‘Hypocrisy should not be mistaken for austerity’- Kajoloweka

Under fire

Governance experts say President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to travel to DR Congo “shows indecisiveness leadership and smacks of hypocrisy”

Chakwera left Malawi on Friday for the inauguration of DRC president-elect Felix Tshisekedi.

The trip comes amid a foreign travel ban he imposed last November as part of austerity measures following the economic down turn.

Commenting on the matter, Mavuto Bamusi: “It implies that austerity measures have been abandoned by the top leadership. It implies that the measures are not taken seriously.

“This may erode the trust which citizens have on political leadership since it creates an impression that promises are easily broken.”

On his part, Charles Kajoloweka said Chakwera’s action was not surprising as he has never been consistent on policy and commitments.

“If anything, he should inform the public about the reversal of the travel ban. Hypocrisy should not be mistaken for austerity.”

However, Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu backed the president saying the trip was crucial as, on the sidelines of the inauguration, Chakwera would hold important bilateral talks with his DRC counterpart.