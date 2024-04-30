Chakwera to Attend US-Africa Business Summit in Texas, USA

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is set to embark on a crucial diplomatic trip to the United States, where he will attend the US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, from May 6th to 7th, 2024.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Chakwera’s participation in the summit is at the invitation of the US Government.

The meeting presents an opportunity for Malawi to attract foreign direct investments, promote its post-disaster response plan, and strengthen economic cooperation with the US.

The US-Africa Business Summit is a highly acclaimed platform that brings together heads of state, business leaders, and investors to discuss investment opportunities, trade, and economic growth.

This year’s summit promises to be a game-changer, with a focus on sustainable development, innovation, and partnerships.

President Chakwera’s attendance is a testament to Malawi’s commitment to economic development and its desire to engage with global leaders.

During his visit, President Chakwera will engage in bilateral talks with top US government officials and business leaders.

Chakwera’s bilateral talks will center on strengthening Malawi’s economic self-reliance through import substitution and export promotion, capitalizing on the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) Strategy for wealth creation, job creation, and food security, and fortifying Malawi’s fight against corruption through robust law enforcement and an independent judiciary.

These discussions have the potential to yield significant investments and partnerships that will drive Malawi’s economic growth and development.

The President will depart from Kamuzu International Airport on Friday, May 3rd, at 07:40 hours and return on Friday, May 10th, at 13:35 hours.

En route back to Malawi, he will stop in Nairobi, Kenya, where he will address the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health (AFSH) Summit on May 9th, at the invitation of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

This trip marks an important milestone in Malawi’s engagement with the international community, demonstrating the government’s commitment to driving economic growth, promoting investment, and enhancing regional cooperation.

The US-Africa Business Summit and the AFSH Summit are highly rated platforms that offer immense opportunities for Malawi to showcase its economic potential, and President Chakwera’s participation is expected to yield significant benefits for the country.