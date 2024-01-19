Malawians cautioned on Cholera outbreak

By Mayamiko Phiri

A public health expert Honest Chirwa, who is also a nutritionist at Royal Medical Center in Blantyre, has called upon the general public to be more cautious amid the re – emerging of cholera cases in the country.

Recently some districts such as Nsanje in the southern region have registered a number of cholera cases which is a concern to many stakeholders.

Chirwa emphasized on the need for people to follow proper hygiene habits by not taking foods that are not well prepared and washing hands before and after eating.

“One may eat a balanced diet but if not well taken care of the same food may turn into poison,” said Chirwa.

He further said: “People need to avoid using unclean water for domestic purposes, and they should also make sure that they are living in a clean and safe environment”

Chirwa stated that indirect factors such as cutting down of trees are also a contributing factor as floods caused by the malpractice contaminates the environment which may lead to spread of cholera outbreaks.

In addition, for those who maybe homeless due to floods and staying in temporary camps where due to environment they may in turn be at risk of contracting cholera.

The public health expert expressed worry that such outbreaks such as cholera continues to drain government resources, as separate isolation rooms has to be set up for such cases, and that a lot of resources are used to procure medication and protective gear among some.

