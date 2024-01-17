Social media mocks Chakwera ‘for over wearing shirt’

As if they are waiting for his each and every outing to pounce on him, on Wednesday, some Malawians took to the social media shredding President Lazarus Chakwera for “over repeating” one of his shirts.

On his tour of duty on Wednesday, Chakwera put on a green ‘Nelson Mandela’ shirt, which to some social media enthusiasts, he has over used “unpresidentially”.

It all started when one Facebook user commented “koma amane amasita shirt iyi akazongootcha, wa ku Maula Prison basi (should, who so ever irons this shirt burn it, he will face Maula Prison)

Another one responded to the comment: “And the president will suffer a terrible heart break”.

As sarcastic comments on the matter persisted, one of the view that the president was deliberately over repeating clothes to hoodwink Malawians that he was suffering with them.