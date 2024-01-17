Deputy Minister Mdooko says Govt committed to eradicate education challenges

By Lovemore Khomo

The Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has said government has a vision and objectives of eradicating education challenges across the country to 2030.

Mdooko was speaking on Tuesday January 16th, 2024, when Inspected the progress of the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) in some primary schools in Mulanje and Thyolo.

Mdooko Inspected Sukayakwe and Chiwambo Primary Schools both in Mulanje, Pasani Constituency under MERP which aims at improving the learning environment in lower primary school.

Mdooko explained that the project is going through the first phase, and expressed gratitude over the positive assessment they have on the project.

“Where we have inspected, there is a positive trend and seems the project yield some results.” She explained .

Deputy Minister of Education however admitted about experiencing so many problems, hence government is working to deal with it up to 2030.

The two Primary Schools have benefited from MERP with School Improvement Grant, Auxiliary Teachers, Learner Mentors, School Leadership Programme and Common Zonal Tests.

The Head teacher for Nang’ombe Primary School in Thyolo, Mc Donald Kumanga applauded government that the construction of low cost twin classroom blocks and changing rooms will play a great role in improving service delivery once completed.

“We commend the government and it’s development partners for considering Nang’ombe Primary School, we are sure that once these projects are completed we will have a good learning space and that translates to good service delivery,” said Kumanga.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mkanda in Mulanje hailed government for constructing changing rooms for female learners and recruiting ‘Learner Mentors’ at these schools, saying the initiative seriously indicate how committed government is to promote girl child education.

“I am very happy that we are receiving these projects in my area. With these twin classroom being erected at this school will provide room for learners to be learning in class. This is what people of this area wanted,” said the Senior Chief Mkanda.

Bankrolled by the World Bank, Global Partnership for Education and the Malawi Government, the programme operates in all the 34 education districts in the country.