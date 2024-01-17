When failure is not the option: story of Nice Nakharari’s 20 years musical push

‘The embodiment of determination’. That’s how best to describe one, Nice Nakharari, the man who has so far worked for over 20 years, asking for the masses to award him the much deserved space in the gospel music industry.

He comes from a family that needs no introduction in music circles. He is a younger brother to the late Chris Chisoni, the activist and musician. Already, his other sibling, Mr Acton, is following on a serious note.

“At first I used to be known as Chyre Nakharari from 2005 to 2010 when I used to do Reggae and dance hall vibes. I composed ‘Sizinantole’ and ‘with my father’ in 2000 but recorded them in 2008 at MC Studio in Lilongwe with Tiyanjane and Enerst Ikwangwa then. The songs are in Reggae and fusion of country and western genres. Though, in my opinion, the songs were great, but they didn’t catch the anticipated public eye,” he told Malawi Voice in an exclusive interview.

In 2009 I had publicity.

“In 2010 I changed my name to Nice up to day, Nakharari is my root name. I have been recording songs and shooting videos from my first ever album titled ‘Comfort my People’ which has 11 songs,” he added.

He also has a number of videos to his name. These include ‘In my Distress’, ‘With my father’ and ‘Help me oh Lord’. They were shot by Limiton Limala and Tithokoze Khonyongwa and they were released on YouTube channel, Malawigospelmusic.com and other sites.

Throughout the years, Nakharari, aged 42, has worked with artists such as the late T- Man and producers such as Tithokoze Khonyongwa, Duffy Mr Coolpro, and others.

Up his sleeves, Nakharari has over 100 ready to be released for public consumption. He said, these include ‘Golden rat tail, Tomorrow of yesterday, Give thanks n praise and Mmanja.

He disclosed that his biggest ambition is to establish a family band and brand.

“I compose, write, and sing each and every song without copying and buying from any other sources. Mostly, on the backing vocals are my first two daughters Rejoice and Charmine, others are Chisomo Chimoto , Tracy , Madalitso Kamzoole, Deborah Banda, Phalles and myself,” said Nice.