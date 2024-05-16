SDA Church Gears Up for Historic Jenda-Mzimba Mega Crusade

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Malawi is preparing for one of the largest spiritual gatherings in recent history, the Jenda-Mzimba Mega Crusade, which will take place from May 26 to June 8, 2024.

According to Elder Enerst Kaonga, one of the evangelists leading the crusade, the event is expected to draw attendees from across the nation.

“The Jenda-Mzimba 11 Centers Mega Crusade is set to take place from 26 May to 8 June 2024, drawing attendees from across the nation,” said Kaonga.

He adds: “The uniqueness of this crusade is that it will feature a lineup of esteemed preachers who are well-known for their inspiring and transformative sermons.

“You have watched them on Hope Channel, MBC TV and other media stations in the country, now they will be on the ground advancing the Great Commission, come and partake with us in this gospel feast,”

The event will feature a blend of music and message, with each day commencing with a music session from 5-6 pm, followed by the evening’s sermon from 6-7 pm.

In addition, the event will be broadcast live on Malawi’s most-watched television, MBC TV, and MBC radios, as well as on Hope Channel, making it accessible to those who cannot attend in person.

This will ensure that the life-changing messages delivered during the crusade reach every corner of Malawi, spreading hope and faith.

Elder Kaonga has since invited all people to attend, saying, “Come and partake with us in this gospel feast.”