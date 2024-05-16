spot_img
Ken Msonda Enters Presidential Race

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Ken Msonda, a seasoned politician with a penchant for party-hopping, has set his sights on the highest office in the land.

In a recent interview with MBC Television, Msonda declared, “I want to be a head of state, having worked with a number of governments in the country, it is a dream of every politician to become a president,.”

Msonda’s political career spans over two decades, with stints in various parties.

He started with the United Democratic Front (UDF), then jumped to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and later joined the People’s Party (PP).

His most recent move was to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Throughout his career, Msonda has been known for his ability to adapt and thrive in different political environments.

His chameleon-like ability to change parties has earned him both admiration and criticism.

Despite his controversial past, Msonda remains confident in his ability to lead the nation.

“I have the experience and the know-how to take this country forward,” he said in the interview.

While some have praised Msonda’s determination and political savvy, others have questioned his loyalty and commitment to any one cause.

As he sets his sights on the presidency, only time will tell if his dream will become a reality.

SDA Church Gears Up for Historic Jenda-Mzimba Mega Crusade
Malawi AG Thabo Chakaka urges African Countries to embrace arbitration
